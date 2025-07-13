Marico aims to be ₹20K cr FMCG firm by 2030, double revenue in next 5 years

FMCG major Marico aims to be a ₹20,000 crore company by 2030 by growing its revenue two-fold in the next five years, says its Chairman Harsh Mariwala.

The company, which owns popular brands as Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, crossed the ₹10,000-crore revenue milestone in the last 2024-25 financial year.

Terming this as an achievement, Mariwala, in the latest annual report of the company, said it is a reflection of the strength of Marico's brands and innovations, which are a vital lever in the pursuit of purposeful growth.

The company is now gearing up for the next phase of transformation, aiming to achieve the next ₹10,000 crore in revenues over the next five years.

Even as we celebrate this significant accomplishment, we remain sharply focused on our next horizonscaling towards ₹20,000 crore in revenue by 2030 guided by a clear roadmap rooted in innovation, purposeful brand building and operational excellence, said Mariwala while addressing the shareholders. Marico, which was earlier known for edible oils and hair care products, has progressively expanded beyond its traditional strongholds. Now Marico's overarching objective is to build and strengthen consumer centric portfolios to cater for the evolving aspirations of a diverse and dynamic demographic, said its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Saugata Gupta. ALSO READ: Marico delivers a strong Q1 FY26 on volume growth and price hikes Marico is scaling up its profitable emerging businesses, where it has made strategic investments. It has cultivated a vibrant new-age digital-first portfolio that is progressively stepping up its contribution to both the topline and bottom line each year, said Gupta.

With this strategic framework in place, we aspire to be a globally admired digital FMCG company, while reinforcing the competitive moat of our scaled efficiency-led core businesses, he said. Marico's foods business, which is primarily under the Saffola brand, and sells oats, honey, noodles, peanut butter, mayonnaise, and ready-to-eat healthy snacks, has surpassed the ₹900 crore mark in FY'25, reaching five times of the FY'20 scale. We remain confident of sustaining over 25 per cent growth over the medium term, which would take the business to approximately 8x its FY20 scale, as we continue to enhance profitability within the category, said Gupta.

Marico has structurally expanded gross margins by ~1,000 bps over FY'24 and FY'25, on a cumulative basis, and expects gradual margin expansion as the business scales in the medium term, he said. Marico's premium personal care, which includes brands like Beardo, Just Herbs etc, and the personal care portfolio of Plix, also maintained strong momentum in FY'25, driven by the scale-up of our digital-first brands. Its digital-first portfolio exited FY25 with an annualised revenue run-rate of ₹750 crore and now Marico expect this figure to reach 2.5x of the FY24 exit run-rate by FY27, said Gupta. The composite revenue share of Foods and Premium Personal Care in Marico's India business stood at 22 per cent in FY'25, with a combined ARR of ~ ₹2,000 Crore.