NMDC iron ore production rises 17.8% to 4.62 mn tonnes in February

State-owned NMDC on Saturday said that it has registered a 17.8 per cent increase in iron ore production at 4.62 million tonnes (MT) in February.

The company had produced 3.92 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that the figures are provisional.

The iron ore production in the April-February period rose to 40.49 MT over 40.24 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The sale of iron ore in February was at 3.98 MT, over 3.99 MT in February last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company. The PSU alone caters around 20 per cent to the country's demand for the key steel-making raw material.

Since inception, the company has been involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten and beach sands amongst others in some of the most remote corners of the country.