Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NMDC iron ore production rises 17.8% to 4.62 mn tonnes in February

NMDC iron ore production rises 17.8% to 4.62 mn tonnes in February

The company had produced 3.92 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year

Iron ore
The iron ore production in the April-February period rose to 40.49 MT over 40.24 MT in the year-ago period. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NMDC on Saturday said that it has registered a 17.8 per cent increase in iron ore production at 4.62 million tonnes (MT) in February.

The company had produced 3.92 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that the figures are provisional.

The iron ore production in the April-February period rose to 40.49 MT over 40.24 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The sale of iron ore in February was at 3.98 MT, over 3.99 MT in February last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company. The PSU alone caters around 20 per cent to the country's demand for the key steel-making raw material.

Since inception, the company has been involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten and beach sands amongst others in some of the most remote corners of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India's production decreases marginally to 74.1 MT in February

Paytm gets ED show cause notice for transactions involving over Rs 611 cr

NLC India secures contract of 200 MW wind power project from SJVN

Tesla's first India showroom to open in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi next in line

Hero Electric's bankruptcy: EV pioneer faces insolvency over Rs 301 cr debt

Topics :NMDCiron pricesIron Ore

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story