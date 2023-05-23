Home / Companies / News / 'No definite timeline for resuming operations', Go First tells DGCA

Go First stopped its operations on May 3 and announced the cancellation of flights for May 4 and May 5

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Cash-strapped Go First Airlines informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday that they do not have a definite timeline yet for the resumption of operations.

According to ANI tweet, Go First's reply comes in response to the show-cause notice which was issued by the aviation regulator. Meanwhile, the suspended board of Go First filed caveats before the Supreme Court against four aircraft lessors of the crisis-hit airline.

In a reply to DGCA, Go First airline said they have no definite timeline for the resumption of operations yet: DGCA pic.twitter.com/Pr2qrOCIOS — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023
 

The caveats have been filed by Varun Berry, the Chairman of the suspended board of Go First through his counsel advocate Pranjal Kishore, as per the information available on the website of the Supreme Court of India.

The lessors are - SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, GY Aviation, SFV Aircraft Holdings, and Engine Leasing Finance BV (ELFC) - owning around 22 airplanes.

The caveat has been filed against the order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday, which upheld the order passed by the Delhi bench of the NCLT on May 10.

On Monday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which allowed Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and derailed the efforts of aircraft lessors to take their planes back from the struggling firm.

It was earlier reported that the cash-strapped airline is likely to resume office operations by the end of May. 

Go First stopped its operations on May 3 and announced cancellation of flights for May 4 and May 5.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

