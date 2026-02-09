No single player controls prices: Tata Steel on CCI investigation report

Chatterjee: There are a few things that they are to do. As immediate trade neighbours the UK-EU trade has to get on the same level of reciprocity. Exports from the UK to the EU should be without any tariffs, which was the case earlier. Second is aligning the quotas relating to non-EU countries in the same way as the EU has done. The third part is the fungibility between the UK and EU, not just on the tariff point but also the melt-and-pour conditions. Fourth, scrap is a strategic raw material for the UK – it should be value added in the UK rather than allowed as free exports.