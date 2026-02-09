No single player controls prices: Tata Steel on CCI investigation report

Narendran: Till November, domestic steel prices were at a discount to landed import. This is reflective of the fact that while demand was growing, more supply came into the market.
Export markets were not an option because prices were low. But slowly the demand growth caught up with supply. Pockets of export markets opened up. So there’s better balance and domestic prices are at a bit of a premium to landed imports.
Also, since November coking coal prices have gone up by at least $50 a tonne. Some of that impact will be felt in Q4, but more of it in Q1 of next year. So there's no motivation for steel companies to drop prices because costs are going up. And across sectors, we are seeing a pickup in volumes, both in rural and urban markets.