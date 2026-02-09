Zomato launches AI-powered hotline to simplify delivery partner onboarding
The AI-enabled hotline converts Zomato's multi-step delivery partner onboarding into a WhatsApp-based process completed in under 30 minutes, with strong early responseUdisha Srivastav New Delhi
Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has launched a dedicated AI-powered hotline (89200 89200) that simplifies the onboarding process for delivery partners.
The company said the initiative converts the traditionally multi-step process into a WhatsApp-based experience that takes under 30 minutes. According to a company statement, “the call initiates an AI-enabled WhatsApp journey where onboarding and background verification unfold in minutes”.
Since announcing the hotline, the company said it has been receiving more than 40,000 calls weekly.
Earlier, on the customer side, Zomato introduced Nugget last year to help businesses streamline their operations. Nugget is a no-code, AI-powered customer support solution that enables businesses to automate customer service without requiring technical expertise. It is designed to handle up to 80 per cent of customer queries autonomously.
Deepinder Goyal
, founder of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, recently said the firm terminates nearly 5,000 gig workers a month due to cases of fraud, while around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh workers leave the platform voluntarily.