Zomato launches AI-powered hotline to simplify delivery partner onboarding

Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has launched a dedicated AI-powered hotline (89200 89200) that simplifies the onboarding process for delivery partners.

The company said the initiative converts the traditionally multi-step process into a WhatsApp-based experience that takes under 30 minutes. According to a company statement, “the call initiates an AI-enabled WhatsApp journey where onboarding and background verification unfold in minutes”.

Since announcing the hotline, the company said it has been receiving more than 40,000 calls weekly.

Earlier, on the customer side, Zomato introduced Nugget last year to help businesses streamline their operations. Nugget is a no-code, AI-powered customer support solution that enables businesses to automate customer service without requiring technical expertise. It is designed to handle up to 80 per cent of customer queries autonomously.