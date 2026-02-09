TCS needs to be prepared to take advantage of AI: N Chandrasekaran

“In a year where you haven’t delivered numbers, it’s important to reflect. Some factors are market-driven, some impact customers more, and some are because we didn’t do a good job — it’s always a combination,” he said, adding that teams are best placed to identify where execution could have been stronger.
Emphasising the need for grit, he told employees not to lose energy or confidence, saying the company has recovered from downturns multiple times in the past. “It’s not difficult to get back on the path. We know we can, and we have done it so many times,” he said.