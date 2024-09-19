Not condolences, real change needed: Harsh Goenka on EY employee death

Real change, and not condolences, is what is needed and India Inc must take steps, including setting clear work-life 'boundaries' and holding leaders responsible for toxic work environments, to foster a healthier workplace culture, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said on Thursday. Reacting to the death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant, who worked with Ernst & Young, allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm, Goenka listed six actions, in a post on X, for India Inc to take urgently "following Anna Sebastian Perayil's of EYs tragic death to foster a healthier workplace culture". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He called for implementation of mental health programmes, manageable workloads, and wellness initiatives to prioritise well-being, while also recommending support to new hires by offering mentorship to help employees adjust to new roles and environments.

Asking corporates to tackle burnout, Goenka called them to "end the glorification of overwork; reward efficiency, not long hours".

Recommending fostering of open communication, he said, "Address employee concerns without fear of retaliation."



Stressing on the need for accountable leadership, Goenka said, "Hold leaders responsible for toxic work environments."



For promoting work-life balance, he said, "Set clear boundaries between work and personal time, respecting employee well-being."



"Real change, not condolences, is what's needed," Goenka noted.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday said it is investigating the alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment".