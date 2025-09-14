Home / Companies / News / NTPC to set up nuclear projects on standalone basis, besides JV route: CMD

NTPC to set up nuclear projects on standalone basis, besides JV route: CMD

The company is collaborating with technology providers and state governments to explore individual nuclear projects, Singh has said

Press Trust of India
Sep 14 2025
Power major NTPC is planning to set up nuclear power projects both as part of joint venture route and on a standalone basis, CMD Gurdeep Singh has said.

At present, the installed capacity of NTPC Group is 82,926 MW (53 NTPC-owned stations and 53 joint venture/subsidiary stations), from sources like coal, liquid fuel, hydro and solar.

In December 2024, CMD Singh had announced NTPC's ambitious plan to enter into the area of nuclear energy, a move which will increase the non-fossil energy portfolio of the state-owned power company.

Addressing a session at the Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit in Patna, he had said that looking at the future of the energy sector, nuclear energy is expected to become extremely important for the energy sector, 20-30 years down the line. NTPC is also now entering the nuclear energy space.

Sharing an update over nuclear plans, the CMD, in a company document, has said "we are collaborating with various nuclear technology providers and State governments to set-up projects on our own."  In September last year, the government gave its approval to the Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI), a joint venture of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NPCIL (51 per cent) and NTPC (49 per cent) to build, own and operate nuclear power plants in India in accordance with provisions of the Atomic Energy Act.

In the company document, Singh said "we (have) operationalised ASHVINI joint venture with NPCIL and also set up a new subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd as part of our long-term commitment to clean baseload power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NTPC Nuclear

Sep 14 2025

