SECI extends deadline for green ammonia tender submission to June 30

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has extended the timeline for submission of bids for contract for the production and supply of green ammonia under the National Green Hydrogen Mission by four days to June 30.

Earlier, the last date for submission was June 26, 2025.

According to a statement, SECI has extended the bid submission date for its ongoing tender pertaining to the production and supply of green ammonia.

Issued on June 7, 2024, the tender is part of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme - Mode 2A, Tranche I.

The tender is aimed at enabling the production and long-term supply of 7,24,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia annually to 13 identified fertiliser plants across the country.