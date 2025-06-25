Star Health partners Medi Assist to launch AI-based claims settlement

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has partnered with Medi Assist to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered claims settlement to its customers, a top official said on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Star Health will adopt MAtrixan advanced AI-powered claims platformwhich will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency in its operations.

The platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual processes, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network, Star Health and Allied Insurance said in a company statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Star Health and Allied Insurance MD and CEO Anand Roy said, "This marks a major step forward in strengthening our in-house claims management capabilities. This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to build a more agile and technology-driven claims ecosystem." "Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist's platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste, and abuse," he added.