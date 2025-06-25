Home / Companies / News / Star Health partners Medi Assist to launch AI-based claims settlement

Star Health partners Medi Assist to launch AI-based claims settlement

Star Health will adopt MAtrixan advanced AI-powered claims platformwhich will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency

Star Health Insurance
The partnership with Medi Assist will also help Star Health identify and eliminate fraud through AI tools, the company said. (Photo: X@StarHealthIns)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has partnered with Medi Assist to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered claims settlement to its customers, a top official said on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Star Health will adopt MAtrixan advanced AI-powered claims platformwhich will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency in its operations.

The platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual processes, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network, Star Health and Allied Insurance said in a company statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Star Health and Allied Insurance MD and CEO Anand Roy said, "This marks a major step forward in strengthening our in-house claims management capabilities. This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to build a more agile and technology-driven claims ecosystem."  "Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist's platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste, and abuse," he added.

The partnership with Medi Assist will also help Star Health identify and eliminate fraud through AI tools, the company said.

One of the key advantages of this partnership for Star Health is the rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication, thereby reducing subjectivity and improving accuracy.

"We are excited to collaborate with Star Health on this transformative journey. This partnership is set to redefine industry standards in technology-driven insurance operations, ensuring an exceptional policyholder experience," Medi Assist CEO Satish Gidugu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

