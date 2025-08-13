Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nvidia's H20 chips under fire in China: What's behind the dispute?

Nvidia's H20 chips under fire in China: What's behind the dispute?

China has sent official notices to firms urging them to avoid Nvidia's H20 chips in national security projects, citing backdoor risks and pushing for local chip adoption

Nvidia

China's Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and other government agencies have, in recent weeks, conveyed concerns over potential information risks linked to the US-made processors, specifically those from Nvidia. (Photo: Reuters)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China is turning up the heat on tech companies in its turf. Chinese regulators have called in major internet companies, including Tencent, ByteDance and Baidu, to explain purchases of Nvidia’s H20 chips, Reuters reported. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and other government agencies have, in recent weeks, conveyed concerns over potential information risks linked to the US-made processors, specifically those from Nvidia and AMD.
 
Citing a source, Reuters said that authorities were worried that the materials Nvidia asks its buyers to submit to the US government could contain sensitive information, including client data.
 

Beijing 'discourages' Nvidia H20 chip use

 
The report further said that although the companies have not been ordered to stop buying the Nvidia H20 chips, but Chinese officials have discouraged its use, especially in government-related or national security projects.
 
 
Earlier on Tuesday, several companies received official notices urging them to avoid the H20 chips for state enterprise or private sector work tied to national security, according to a report by Bloomberg.
 
Another report claimed that ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent were told by the CAC in the past two weeks to suspend H20 purchases altogether due to data security concerns, The Information reported on Tuesday. The report said the directive came shortly after the US reversed export curbs on the chip.  Meanwhile, Nvidia on Tuesday clarified that the H20 chip was “not a military product or for government infrastructure”.

Also Read

Ambulance

Green corridors: Vital lifelines speeding organs to save precious lives

Organ Donation

Over 18,000 lives saved through organ donation, but demand persists

Constitution Club of India

Rajiv Pratap Rudy wins BJP clash: What is Constitution Club, why it matters

US visa, H4, H1B

US Visa Bulletin Sept 2025: Indian employment-based green cards may freeze

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

Govt to begin LIC stake sale roadshows, may sell 3% stake in first tranche

 

What's behind China-Nvidia fallout?

 
Tensions between Nvidia and Chinese authorities have grown over the past two years amid tighter US export controls on advanced chips.
 
The US restricted the sale of Nvidia’s most powerful AI chips to China under the Biden administration in 2022, in an effort to slow Beijing’s progress in artificial intelligence and military technologies. In response, Nvidia developed the H20, a less advanced processor designed to comply with US rules while serving the Chinese market. But in April this year, the Trump administration further imposed a new ban specifically on Nvidia’s H20 chips, which had been designed for the Chinese market after previous rounds of export controls.
 
Since the export ban, the H20 became the most sophisticated chip Nvidia could sell in China after the 2022 curbs. The Trump administration reversed the decision in July under a deal that requires Nvidia and AMD to share 15 per cent of revenue from certain China sales with the US government.
 
But beginning this month, Chinese regulators have been urging companies, particularly state-owned enterprises and firms involved in sensitive projects, to avoid using the H20 citing potential “backdoor” security risks, the chip’s technological limitations, and the need to prioritise domestic alternatives such as those made by Huawei.
 
Chinese state media have also increased coverage of alleged security vulnerabilities and shortcomings of Nvidia chips, reflecting Beijing’s broader push for self-reliance in technology.
 

Impact on Nvidia’s China business

 
The scrutiny threatens Nvidia’s $17 billion in annual sales to China, which accounts for 13 per cent of its total revenue.
 
The uncertain trade policies of the US and its back-and-forth attitude towards China has seen the communist nation pushing for accelerating work on local AI processors, even though US restrictions on advanced chip-making equipment, including lithography machines, have limited production capacity. Huawei and other domestic firms have been developing chips that rival the H20’s performance.
 
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Tuesday that it hoped the US would help maintain stability in the global chip supply chain.

More From This Section

White House

Leaving top Trump admin post? President may have ambassadorship for you

toys

Trump tariff impact: US kids to see higher price tag on Christmas toyspremium

zelenskyy

Zelenskyy rejects ceding Donbas to Russia, seeks role in US-Russia talks

An electrician installs an air conditioning unit in the Old Town district of Kotor, Montenegro

Europe turns to air conditioning as extreme heat becomes new normal

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

Foreign firms linked to up to 30% of China's carbon emissions, says study

Topics : BS Web Reports Nvidia chinese chipmakers Chinese tech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon