Vedanta approves ₹6,256 cr interim dividend; VRL to get ₹3,503 cr

Vedanta Ltd’s board on Thursday approved a second interim dividend of ₹16 a share, handing its unlisted London-based parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) another crucial cash lifeline as it works to pare down debt.

The total payout amounts to about ₹6,256 crore for FY26, the company said in an exchange filing. Of this, about 56 per cent—roughly ₹3,503 crore—will flow to Vedanta Resources, which owns the controlling stake in the Mumbai-listed miner.

The record date for the dividend has been set as 27 August 2025.

Vedanta has a history of large shareholder returns, with frequent interim dividends helping funnel capital upstream to its debt-laden parent. Vedanta Resources, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has been under pressure to service borrowings, including dollar bonds, after multiple rounds of refinancing.