Kyndryl to invest $2.25 billion in India over the next three years

As part of the investment, the company will also establish an AI lab in the country, in addition to focusing on talent development

“Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India,” said Martin Schroeter, chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. (Image: X/@Kyndryl)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Kyndryl, formerly IBM’s infrastructure business, said it will invest $2.25 billion in India over the next three years as it focuses on modernising essential technology infrastructure.
 
As part of the investment, the company will also establish an AI lab in the country, in addition to focusing on talent development.
 
“Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India,” said Martin Schroeter, chairman and CEO of Kyndryl.
 
Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens. It has similar labs in the UK and Singapore.
 
The company will also invest in India’s digital public infrastructure goals and long-term economic health, including AI, cybersecurity, and hybrid IT modernisation.
 
"India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.
 
Enterprises improving their IT systems to handle huge amounts of data and using AI have benefited Kyndryl, which helps businesses manage key data architecture.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

