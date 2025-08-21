Kyndryl to invest $2.25 billion in India over the next three years

Kyndryl, formerly IBM’s infrastructure business, said it will invest $2.25 billion in India over the next three years as it focuses on modernising essential technology infrastructure.

As part of the investment, the company will also establish an AI lab in the country, in addition to focusing on talent development.

“Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India,” said Martin Schroeter, chairman and CEO of Kyndryl.

Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens. It has similar labs in the UK and Singapore.