Nykaa appoints former Instamart COO Ankit Jain to lead q-commerce vertical

Beauty and fashion retail platform Nykaa on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ankit Jain to lead its quick-commerce vertical, Nykaa Now. The development comes nearly a month after Jain resigned as chief operating officer of Swiggy Instamart.

Jain has nearly two decades of experience in strategic and operational roles at companies including Unilever, Flipkart and Swiggy Instamart.

At Nykaa Now, he will work to strengthen the company’s fulfilment capabilities and supply-chain infrastructure. Nykaa said Jain would lead the platform’s expansion across key markets while using artificial intelligence-led demand forecasting and logistics innovation to build a resilient, technology-enabled fulfilment network.

Jain’s appointment underscores Nykaa’s continued investment in rapid delivery. Nykaa Now promises deliveries within 30 to 60 minutes across major cities. A President’s Gold Medal recipient and a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Jain has experience across factory operations, innovation and technology, logistics and warehousing, and end-to-end supply-chain planning. Nykaa Now currently offers products from more than 1,000 brands across luxury, fast-moving consumer goods and direct-to-consumer categories. The service has expanded to 13 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, supported by technology integration and consumer adoption. Nykaa has outlined a broader roadmap to improve fulfilment beyond major cities. By FY30, it aims to extend its quick-commerce service to high-demand pockets across the country.

The strategy will be supported by Nykaa Next Day, under which the company aims to deliver 90 per cent of orders across India either on the same day or the following day. Nykaa Express will use the company’s network of 320 retail stores to enable hyperlocal deliveries to customers living near its outlets, with orders expected to be delivered within two to three hours. “Nykaa has built an incredibly strong foundation by combining consumer trust with innovation and technology. I am excited to join the company at a pivotal stage of its growth journey and look forward to building resilient, data-driven operations that enable greater speed, reliability and efficiency across the fulfilment network,” Jain said.