DS Group VC expects Pulse candy to become Rs 1K-cr brand in 2 yrs

Dharampal Satyapal (DS) group plans to develop Pulse candy into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering by moving into adjacent product categories

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group
In 2024-25, Pulse candy sold 750 crore units priced at Re 1 each translating into a revenue of Rs 750 crore. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group expects its Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand in the next two years, having crossed the Rs 750-crore mark in FY25, according to its Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Dharampal Satyapal (DS) group plans to develop Pulse candy into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering by moving into adjacent product categories, new formats, and introducing regional flavors, having already made it a leading Indian ethnic confectionery brand Kumar told PTI.

In 2024-25, Pulse candy sold 750 crore units priced at Re 1 each translating into a revenue of Rs 750 crore.

"We are the largest player of hard-boiled candy in the country with a market share of 19 per cent, growing at 15 per cent CAGR in the last three years, at a time when the industry growth in the overall hard-boiled candy segment is 9 per cent," Kumar said.

The Indian hard boiled candy market size is estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crore.

Asked when the group expects Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand, he said, "Very soon, in one-and-half to two years... We have been growing at 15 per cent and with that sort of growth we can reach the Rs 1,000-crore mark very soon..."  Since its launch in 2015, in the last nine years, it has been the largest hard-boiled candy brand, Kumar said.

On the way forward, he said the group's vision for Pulse is to evolve it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering.

"We plan to achieve this by strategically moving into adjacent product categories, exploring innovative new formats, and capitalising on the rich tapestry of regional flavors," he said.

The group will continue its consistent focus on brand building, enhanced consumer engagement, and achieving deeper market penetration to maintain its leadership position.

"We're aggressively pursuing both domestic and international markets for expansion," Kumar said, adding that on the domestic front the group is "leveraging our robust distribution network that has a reach of over 35 lakh outlets across India".

Topics :Pulse candyToffeebrand valuationsFMCGs

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

