DS Group VC expects Pulse candy to become Rs 1K-cr brand in 2 yrs

Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group expects its Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand in the next two years, having crossed the Rs 750-crore mark in FY25, according to its Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Dharampal Satyapal (DS) group plans to develop Pulse candy into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering by moving into adjacent product categories, new formats, and introducing regional flavors, having already made it a leading Indian ethnic confectionery brand Kumar told PTI.

In 2024-25, Pulse candy sold 750 crore units priced at Re 1 each translating into a revenue of Rs 750 crore.

"We are the largest player of hard-boiled candy in the country with a market share of 19 per cent, growing at 15 per cent CAGR in the last three years, at a time when the industry growth in the overall hard-boiled candy segment is 9 per cent," Kumar said.

The Indian hard boiled candy market size is estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crore. Asked when the group expects Pulse candy to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand, he said, "Very soon, in one-and-half to two years... We have been growing at 15 per cent and with that sort of growth we can reach the Rs 1,000-crore mark very soon..." Since its launch in 2015, in the last nine years, it has been the largest hard-boiled candy brand, Kumar said. On the way forward, he said the group's vision for Pulse is to evolve it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering.