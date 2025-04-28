Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Profit down 45% to Rs 433 cr on lower income

Oberoi Realty on Monday reported 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 433.17 crore for March quarter FY25 due to lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 788.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 1,213.33 crore in January-March 2024-25 from Rs 1,558.56 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 2,225.51 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,926.60 crore a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 5,474.17 crore from Rs 4,818.77 crore.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.