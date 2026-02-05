Oberoi Realty wins bid for 11-acre land in Mumbai for Rs 5,400 cr

Oberoi Realty has emerged as the highest bidder for an 11-acre land in Mumbai with a bid value of Rs 5,400 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had participated in the bids invited by Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) for the grant of a lease for the development of 45,371 sq metre (about 11 acres) of railway land in Bandra East for 99 years, with Floor Space Index (FSI) potential of 19.50 lakh sq ft.

The financial bids were opened by RLDA on Wednesday.

"The company's bid at Rs 5,400 crore has emerged as the highest," it said.