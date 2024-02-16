Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Ola Electric has announced that they will be dropping the prices of their electric scooters for February. The prices have been lowered by up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X+. They are now priced at Rs 130,000, RS 105,000, and Rs 85,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ola Electric's chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said that this special discount is in effect starting today, February 16, and will exist till the end of this month.

"You asked, we delivered! We're reducing our prices by up to Rs 25,000, starting today, for the month of Feb for all of you!! Breaking all barriers to #EndICEage! Valentine's Day gift for all our customers," he wrote.

Earlier in January, Ola Electric rolled out a similar offer. The offer also included a 50 per cent discount on extended warranty and up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on the S1 Air and S1 Pro models.

In another development, Tata Motors, on February 13, became the first Indian automaker to announce price cuts for its electric vehicle (EV) models. This move came just a day after Tesla, led by Elon Musk, temporarily reduced prices for some Model Y cars in the US to boost sales.

Tata Motors attributed the price cut to the reduced battery cost, the benefit of which has been passed on to the consumer. However, the recently launched Punch. EV's introductory prices remain unchanged as they already factor in a reduction in battery costs in the foreseeable future.