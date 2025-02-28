Ola Electric sells 25,000 units in February, retains 28% market share

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle company, said it sold over 25,000 units in February, with a market share of over 28 per cent, cementing its market leadership in the EV two-wheeler (2W) segment. The company said this was backed by a strong S1 portfolio and a sales-and-service network of 4,000 stores across the country.

“We have successfully maintained strong sales momentum and a leadership position through February. We are now witnessing a sharp increase in demand beyond urban cities, particularly from Tier-III and Tier-IV towns,” said an Ola Electric Mobility Limited spokesperson. “With our Roadster X deliveries scheduled next month, we are confident of further accelerating EV adoption across the two-wheeler category in India.”

The company recently renegotiated its contracts with vehicle registration agencies, a move that temporarily impacted registration numbers on the VAHAN portal during February 2025. The negotiations aim to reduce costs and streamline the registration process.

Ola Electric also launched its flagship Gen-3 portfolio. The all-new portfolio starts at Rs 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (introductory prices). The company also rolled out its MoveOS 5 beta, unlocking a host of new features, including brake-by-wire, smart park, DIY ride modes, Bharat mode, and live location sharing.

The company recently entered the EV motorcycle segment with its Roadster X series. The all-new Roadster X series starts at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell), which offers an unrivalled range of 501 km per charge.