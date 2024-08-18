Ola Electric's e-motorbike pricing sparks debate across EV industry

The launch of a range of electric motorbikes (e-bikes) by Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, a first for the company, has disconcerted the industry because the low price the firm claims to be offering has the potential to disrupt the market.



On August 15, Ola unveiled its Roadster series e-bike with a starting-price at Rs 74,999. This new pricing undercuts the previous lowest price in the category, which was Rs 1,10,000.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This pricing strategy has sparked debate in the industry, with many insiders viewing Ola’s approach as more a marketing tactic than a sustainable business model.

