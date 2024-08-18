Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndiGo's median salary increase drops to 4.42% in 2023-24: Annual reports

Airline sources stated that the growth was higher in 2022-23 because the airline was normalising the remuneration of employees who had suffered salary cuts during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
The median salary at IndiGo increased by 4.42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2023-24. This was lower than the 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y jump recorded in 2022-23, according to the airline's annual reports.

Airline sources stated that the growth was higher in 2022-23 because the airline was normalising the remuneration of employees who had suffered salary cuts during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. They added that the median salary increase in 2023-24 at 4.42 per cent was closer to aviation industry standards. IndiGo did not respond to Business Standard's questions on this matter.

In 2023-24, IndiGo carried 106.7 million passengers, marking 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Consequently, its annual consolidated net profit reached a record Rs 8,157 crore in 2023-24, a significant turnaround from a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,980 crore in 2022-23.

The airline's recent annual report also mentioned that the number of permanent employees increased by 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 36,860 in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the number of permanent employees saw a remarkable 23.9 per cent Y-o-Y jump to 32,407.

IndiGo's salary and employee strength over the years


Financial year Median remuneration increase (in %) Number of permanent employees by the end of financial year Increase in permanent employees (in %)
2017-18 -7% 18060 NA
2018-19 3.89% 23531 30.3%
2019-20 5.60% 27812 18.2%
2020-21 -4.72% 23711 -14.7%
2021-22 -0.50% 26164 10.3%
2022-23 10.50% 32407 23.9%
2023-24 4.42% 36860 13.7%

Source: IndiGo annual reports
First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

