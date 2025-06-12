Home / Companies / News / OneSource eyes weight-loss drug boost to order book

OneSource eyes weight-loss drug boost to order book

Global drugmakers, including generic drug manufacturers in India, are racing to develop their versions of blockbuster injectable obesity drugs from Denmark's Novo Nordisk and U.S.-based Eli Lilly

US healthcare
The company develops and manufactures complex biological drugs, vials, injectables, and soft gelatin capsules for larger pharmaceutical firms. | Photo: Pexels
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian contract drug manufacturer OneSource Specialty Pharma expects strong growth in its order book over the next three years, driven by the global boom in weight-loss drugs, its top executive said on Monday.

Global drugmakers, including generic drug manufacturers in India, are racing to develop their versions of blockbuster injectable obesity drugs from Denmark's Novo Nordisk and U.S.-based Eli Lilly. The active chemical compound in Novo's injectable Wegovy drug, semaglutide, will go off patent in 2026 in a few markets, including India.

OneSource, which added 15 orders related to obesity and diabetes drugs in fiscal year 2025, said there are more in the pipeline. The global obesity market is estimated to be valued at $150 billion by the early 2030s.

The company develops and manufactures complex biological drugs, vials, injectables, and soft gelatin capsules for larger pharmaceutical firms.

"Our growth over the next few years will be driven by commercial launches of GLP-1s (weight-loss and diabetes drugs) by our global customers in all the key markets opening post patent expiry in 2026," CEO Neeraj Sharma told Reuters in an interview.

Backed by increasing demand from weight-loss drug manufacturers, OneSource's order book across all service verticals should expand in line with 30% compound annual growth rate through fiscal year 2028, according to the CEO.

OneSource, which competes with larger players such as Piramal Pharma and Divi's in contract research, development and manufacturing, is investing about $100 million to expand its drug device facilities, the CEO said.

The company, which was demerged from Strides Pharma Science and listed in January, is also looking at setting up a global footprint in manufacturing, both in Europe and the U.S.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIL sells Asian Paints shares worth ₹7,703 crore via block deal

Sumadhura Group buys 5-acre plot in East Bengaluru for ₹500 cr project

WeWork India expands footprint in Pune & Chennai, adds over 200K sq ft

ICICI commits ₹550 cr for Tata Memorial's cancer care centre in Vizag

PayNearby plans to add 500K retailers, hire 300-400 people by March 2026

Topics :PharmaHealthcare sector

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story