RIL sells Asian Paints shares worth ₹7,703 crore via block deal

Following the transaction, RIL now holds 87 lakh equity shares in Asian Paints, the company said in an exchange filing

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries
Photo: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its subsidiary Siddhant Commercials Limited, on Wednesday sold 35 million equity shares of Asian Paints at ₹2,201 per share. The total deal is valued at approximately ₹7,703.5 crore.
 
Following the transaction, RIL now holds 8.7 million equity shares in Asian Paints, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Details of the buyers were not immediately disclosed. 
The block deal has altered the shareholding landscape of Asian Paints. Siddhant Commercials, a Reliance Industries entity, had held around 4.9 per cent of the company’s shares as of March 2025. A major portion of that holding has now been offloaded.
 
Despite the shift, domestic mutual funds continue to play a key role in Asian Paints' ownership. Collectively, they control about 5.67 per cent of the company’s equity, with ICICI Prudential and SBI Mutual Fund accounting for 1.24 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively.
 
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remains the most prominent public investor in the company, holding an 8.29 per cent stake, reported Mint. Retail participation is also noteworthy, with 11.84% of shares distributed among 11.73 million small investors, each with holdings valued below ₹2 lakh.
 
Shares of Reliance Industries last traded at ₹1,439.60 apiece on the BSE at the close of markets on Thursday. Meanwhile, shares of Asian Paints closed at ₹2,218.05 apiece.
   

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

