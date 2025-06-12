Sumadhura Group buys 5-acre plot in East Bengaluru for ₹500 cr project

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has acquired a 5-acre land parcel on Soukya Road in East Bengaluru. The site is earmarked for a forthcoming residential project, which is expected to generate revenue of ₹500 crore upon completion, the company said.

‘The acquisition of this prime land on Soukya Road is a strategic move, underscoring our deep understanding of East Bengaluru’s evolving real estate landscape. We are committed to developing projects on such strategically located land banks, which promise not just strong appreciation but also an elevated living experience for our valued customers,’ Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director, Sumadhura Group, said.

Looking ahead, the company stated it would continue driving the future of urban living by delivering a distinguished portfolio of real estate developments across Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Soukya Road in East Bengaluru offers affordable plots and villas set in tranquil, green surroundings. With excellent connectivity, proximity to metro stations, IT hubs and essential amenities, Soukya Road presents a well-balanced lifestyle and strong investment potential, driven by ongoing infrastructure development and increasing demand.

Sumadhura Group operates across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Under its portfolio, the realtor has delivered over 54 projects, spanning over 13 million square feet. Further, it has up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline.