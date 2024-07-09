ONGC unveils Rs 2 trillion decarbonisation road map for net-zero 2038

As part of its net-zero emissions road map, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to offset 9 million tonnes (mt) of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent emissions (tCO2e) by 2038 at a total cost of Rs 2 trillion.

India’s largest oil and gas producer announced this initiative on Tuesday, making ONGC the first fossil fuel company in India to outline a detailed plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over a fixed time period.

While other major Indian public sector undertakings such as Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Indian Railways, and Coal India have declared net-zero targets, they have not yet released detailed plans, according to the global Net Zero Tracker portal.