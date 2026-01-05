Torrent Pharma greenlights ₹12,500 crore fundraising plan via NCDs

Pharma-major Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday approved a plan to raise up to ₹12,500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the company said in a BSE filing. The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches on a private placement basis, it added.

As per the filing, the company may issue up to 1.25 million NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh. The debentures will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange.

The Ahmedabad-based company, however, said the tenure of the instruments, along with the date of allotment and final maturity, will be determined at the time of issuance.

ALSO READ: High-growth segments, acquisition to drive gains for Torrent Pharma The company also did not disclose the intended use of proceeds. Torrent Pharma Q2 performance Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹591 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), compared with ₹453 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,302 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹2,889 crore in Q2FY25. Its domestic revenues rose 12 per cent to ₹1,820 crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies. Torrent’s chronic business grew 13 per cent, outpacing the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) 11 per cent growth.