ONGC plans to set up trading unit for crude, refined fuels for group firms

ONGC plans to set up trading unit for crude, refined fuels for group firms

ONGC Videsh is the overseas investment arm of ONGC and annually produces about 10 million tonnes of oil through its assets

ONGC
The trading unit will help ONGC look at sales and purchase of crude oil and refined fuels | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is planning to set up a trading unit for the crude and refined fuels of its group companies, a top executive at ONGC Videsh said at an industry event.

ONGC Videsh is the overseas investment arm of ONGC and annually produces about 10 million tonnes of oil through its assets.

The plan is at a preliminary stage and "an internal group has been formed to discuss and look into the modalities, including legal issues," said Rajarshi Gupta, managing director at ONGC Videsh.

The trading unit will help ONGC look at sales and purchase of crude oil and refined fuels.

ONGC annually produces about 42 million tonnes of oil, while its refining subsidiaries Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals together import about 45-50 million tonnes.

"We control about 100 million tonnes of oil within the group," said Gupta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

