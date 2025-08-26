'Will not challenge new law': Rummy operator Gameskraft suspends RMG ops

Online gaming firm Gameskraft, which operates the real-money game (RMG) RummyCulture, on Tuesday said it will not challenge the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 , and has already suspended its RMG operations, reported news agency PTI.

The law, which received the President's assent on August 22, bans all online money games while promoting e-sports and social gaming.

Gameskraft stated that it has ceased all real-money 'Gameplay' and 'Add Cash' services across its Rummy platforms as of August 21, and is now focusing on exploring new opportunities.

ALSO READ: India's gaming ban vs the world: How other nations regulate online gambling "As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law Gameskraft remains committed to constructive dialogue with policymakers and stakeholders, responsible innovation, player protection, and regulatory alignment," the company said, as quoted by PTI.

The company added that it has settled all regulatory obligations and taken measures to protect the interests of its employees, partners, vendors, and service providers. It also said that its teams are exploring new opportunities and forward-looking solutions to help realise the full potential of India’s digital gaming sector. RMGs fall in line Following the enactment of the law, several major real-money gaming companies — including Dream11, WinZo, Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi, Zupee, and Paytm’s First Games — have suspended their money-gaming operations. ALSO READ: Failing to report Dream11/RummyCircle income? You could face 200% penalty The law and its implications The legislation defines an ‘online money game’ as any game that requires an entry fee or deposit, regardless of whether it is skill-based or chance-based. It prohibits individuals and companies from offering, supporting, or promoting such games, while also banning advertisements and restricting banks and financial institutions from processing related payments.