Open Vision Engineering raises $11 million from Accel, Y Combinator

Open Vision Engineering, an artificial intelligence (AI) hardware company that is building a device called Pocket, on Wednesday said it had raised $11 million in funding from a group of investors, including Accel and Y Combinator.

Other investors included Guillermo Rauch, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Vercel; Mati Staniszewski, co-founder of ElevenLabs; and Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor and former chief operating officer of Shopify.

The company said it would use the fresh capital to expand its team, with a particular focus on design and engineering talent, while also supporting the development of new hardware form factors and the continued evolution of the Pocket product platform.

Pocket is an AI-powered device that helps users capture and organise important conversations. It automatically turns meetings, calls and discussions into easy-to-read summaries, notes, follow-up email drafts and action items, making it easier for individuals and teams to stay organised. According to the company, Pocket officially launched in October 2025, shipping more than 10,000 devices on launch day. Since then, it has seen strong adoption among individual and enterprise customers, including DoorDash, while maintaining rapid month-on-month growth that exceeded 50 per cent in several months. Pocket gained early momentum after a concept video released in late 2024 generated thousands of pre-orders and became the most-watched product launch from the Y Combinator Winter 2026 cohort. By March 2026, the company had achieved an annualised revenue run rate of $27 million and shipped more than 35,000 devices globally.