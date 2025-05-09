Home / Companies / News / 'Operation Sindoor' reflection of India's unbending resolve: Mahindra group

'Operation Sindoor' reflection of India's unbending resolve: Mahindra group

Operation Sindoor is a proud reaffirmation of India's strength, sovereignty, and spirit, said the group

mahindra
The mission reflects the unwavering resolve of a nation that refuses to bend in the face of terror, said the group.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Operation Sindoor reflects the resolve of a nation which refuses to bend in the face of terror, Mahindra Group said on Thursday.

"We at the Mahindra Group stand in admiration and deep respect for the bravery and precision demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor," the Mumbai-based business group said on X. 

 

The mission reflects the unwavering resolve of a nation that refuses to bend in the face of terror, it added.

"Under the decisive leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has sent a clear and powerful message: our nation will not tolerate acts of terror on our soil or threats to our people," the diversified group said. 

Operation Sindoor is a proud reaffirmation of India's strength, sovereignty, and spirit, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India Inc's combined salary and wage growth slows amid muted demand

Forensic review reveals IndusInd Bank executives traded in its shares

Jio Credit looks to raise Rs 1K cr in maiden bond issue next week

Premium

Sonata Software sees Q4 revenue hit as top client pushes AI automation

PB Health raises $218 mn in seed round led by US-based General Catalyst

Topics :Operation SindoorMahindra GroupJammu and KashmirPahalgam attack

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story