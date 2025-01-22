Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar lead India's 2024 streaming trends

Prime Video and Netflix emerged as the most-watched platforms for Hindi shows in India, while Disney+ Hotstar led in Tamil and Telugu content, according to Ormax Media’s report "Streaming Originals in India - The 2024 Story".

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Indian streaming ecosystem, focusing on original content in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and international languages. Using metrics like viewership, marketing buzz, and content strength, the report sheds light on the evolving trends in India’s OTT landscape.

The report highlighted the strong presence of platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, which together boast around 70 million subscribers. It also underscored the increasing influence of regional content and franchise-based formats in shaping India’s streaming industry.

Top performers in Hindi originals

Prime Video’s Mirzapur S3 emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series in 2024, achieving a staggering viewership of 30.8 million. Close contenders included Prime's Panchayat S3 with 28.2 million viewers. The dominance of Prime Video and Netflix was evident, with each platform securing five entries in the Top 15 most-watched series.

In the realm of Hindi cinema, Netflix dominated, claiming 11 out of the top 15 positions. The film Do Patti led the pack with 15.1 million viewers, followed by Sector 36 and Maharaj.

Regional content highlights

The regional space saw Telugu and Tamil originals gaining momentum. In Telugu, Disney+ Hotstar’s Save The Tigers S2 led the charts with five million viewers, followed by B&B: Bujji and Bhairava. Tamil audiences favoured Prime Video’s Inspector Rishi, which topped the list with 4.9 million viewers, while Disney+ Hotstar dominated with seven entries in the Top 10.

International hits in India

Global franchises continued to captivate Indian audiences. Netflix’s Squid Game S2 shattered records as the most-watched international show in India, garnering 19.6 million viewers. Other popular entries included The Boys S4 and House of the Dragon S2. However, international films saw modest success, with Prime Video’s Road House being the only film to cross five million viewers.

Marketing and audience engagement

The report identified Mirzapur S3 as the most-buzzing Hindi show, achieving a 63 per cent peak buzz rating on Ormax Stream Track. In comparison, Hindi films struggled to generate similar excitement, with Do Patti achieving a modest 17 per cent peak buzz. Internationally, Squid Game S2 stood out again, ranking as the second-most-buzzing international property of all time, following Money Heist S5.

Audience preference

In terms of content strength, Prime Video’s Panchayat S3 was crowned the most-liked Hindi series with an Ormax Power Rating (OPR) of 77. Regional favourites included 90’s - A Middle Class Biopic (Telugu, 83 OPR) and Chutney Sambar (Tamil, 68 OPR). Among international shows, Squid Game S2 (73 OPR) led the pack, showcasing its global appeal.