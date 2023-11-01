Outdoor unit launch soon, AirFiber service nationwide by year end: Airtel

In the next few months, Bharti Airtel will commercially launch an outdoor unit, to boost its wireless home broadband service. This is set to expand nationwide by the end of the year, Bharti Airtel chief executive officer (CEO) Gopal Vittal said.

Vittal said the company has decided to bet on an outdoor unit, orders for which have already been placed. It will provide optimal coverage within and outside the home.

In August, the company launched Airtel Xstream AirFiber, India's first 5G wireless Wi-Fi service designed to provide internet to areas without fibre-based connections in Delhi and Mumbai. Since then, Reliance Jio has also launched its own AirFiber services.