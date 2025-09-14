Home / Companies / News / At least 10 private equity suitors circle Balaji Wafers for 10% stake

At least 10 private equity suitors circle Balaji Wafers for 10% stake

Balaji Wafers in talks with global PE giants, eyeing up to 10% stake sale at ₹40,000 crore valuation; ITC lone FMCG suitor, IPO planned in 5-6 years

Balaji Wafers
premium
Balaji Wafers, headquartered in Rajkot, makes chips, namkeens, and confectionery under the Balaji brand, with a strong presence in western and central India. (Photo: Company Website)
Sharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gujarat-based Balaji Wafers is in talks with at least 10 private equity (PE) firms to sell up to 10 per cent of the company at a valuation of about ₹40,000 crore ($4.53 billion), which includes the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), KKR & Co., Kedaara Capital, Bain & Company, Carlyle, TPG, among others, according to people familiar with the matter. 
ChrysCapital, Multiples, TA Associates, L Catterton, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley have also expressed interest in the asset, one of the above-mentioned sources added. The source said ITC is the only fast-moving consumer goods company that has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the company. Goldman Sachs, Kedaara, TPG, and Carlyle declined to comment on their interest in acquiring a stake in the snack maker. A spokesperson for ITC said it would not comment on market speculation. A Canadian pension fund has also evinced interest in the asset. 
Email queries sent to ADIA, KKR, Bain & Company, ChrysCapital, Multiples, TA Associates, L Catterton, and Morgan Stanley remained unanswered until the time the story went to print. 
The Virani brothers — Chandubhai, Bhikhubhai, and Kanubhai — who founded and control the company, are considering a partial stake sale to fund expansion across India. One of the people said Haldiram’s recent deal, which valued the company at $10 billion, has set a benchmark in the snacks category, prompting Balaji’s promoters to explore a cash-out. Industry executives said with the recalibration in goods and services tax effective from September 22, companies are expecting a pickup in their sales revenues. 
In March this year, Haldiram raised $1 billion from International Holding Company, Alpha Wave Global, and Temasek, the Singapore state investment firm, by selling a 10 per cent stake. 
“The family-run company is also evaluating bringing in professionals to steer its next phase of growth,” the person said. A stock-market listing is planned, though likely only in five to six years, the person added. PE funds, flush with record capital, are eyeing opportunities in India’s branded consumer, technology, and healthcare sectors. A US-based investor said they were actively scouting consumer deals, citing “dry powder” — industry jargon for cash set aside for immediate deployment. “We are engaging with several consumer firms in India,” the investor added.
 
Balaji Wafers, headquartered in Rajkot, makes chips, namkeens, and confectionery under the Balaji brand, with a strong presence in western and central India. It also exports to the UK, US, and West Asia.
 
The firm reported net sales of ₹5,453.7 crore in 2023-24, up 10.7 per cent, while profit after tax rose 41.4 per cent to ₹578.8 crore, according to Capitaline.
 
Its eight-member board includes the Virani brothers, Keyur Virani (son of Bhikhubhai), and director Sameer Chadha, along with independent directors Mihir Virani (son of Bhikhubhai), Mansukhlal Bhanderi, and Pranay Virani (son of Chandubhai), according to Tracxn data.
 
India’s packaged food market was valued at $121.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $224.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent, according to market research firm IMARC.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dutch tech investor Prosus scales up India AI play amid global headwinds

NTPC to set up nuclear projects on standalone basis, besides JV route: CMD

Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

Mercedes eyes best-ever festive sales, urges uniform road taxes for growth

Topics :Balaji WafersPrivate equity firmsStake salehaldiram

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story