Oyo parent PRISM rejigs top leadership, appoints Ankit Tandon as global COO

Oyo parent PRISM rejigs top leadership, appoints Ankit Tandon as global COO

In his expanded role, Ankit will oversee business performance and operations for PRISM worldwide, including brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others, according to Oyo

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo
PRISM, the corporate parent of Oyo, has a portfolio of brands across over 35 countries
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Travel-tech platform Oyo's parent firm PRISM on Friday announced rejig in its leadership team with the elevation of Ankit Tandon as Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO, Europe and Varun Jain being appointed as COO-Asia PRISM.

Tandon is currently the CEO of Oyo Vacation Homes, while Jain is presently the COO-India, PRISM.

"He will also lead Europe, including the UK, which is primarily a hotels market, as well as the US, encompassing G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6," Oyo said, adding that he will also continue to lead PRISM's Vacation Homes business, including recent additions such as CheckMyGuest (France) and MadeComfy (Australia).

Puneet Yadav, UK Country Head, will report to Ankit, while Sonal Sinha, CEO - G6 Hospitality, based in Dallas, will work closely with Ankit and Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Varun Jain's responsibilities have expanded to include India and SEAME (Southeast Asia and the Middle East).

Jain will also oversee PRISM's listings business, Traum Ferienwohnungen in Germany.

"Within India, the Innov8 and Weddingz businesses will now roll up to Varun. He will be supported by Pankhuri Sakhuja, who leads Innov8 and Traum, and Nitin Gupta, who heads SEAME," Oyo said.

The travel-tech firm said Shreerang Godbole continues as Chief Service Officer for PRISM, driving customer experience, and field and remote operations across all of PRISM's businesses.

Post the leadership changes, he will also lead operations in DanCenter, oversee the integration and growth of MadeComfy, Australia and work with Ankit Tandon on the US PropCo operations.

Shirish Damani has been named COO, Europe Homes & Hotels, PRISM.

He will work closely with Ankit Tandon, driving supply, revenue, and margin across Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige, and HelpMyGuest, while continuing to lead global M&A.

Gautam Swaroop, who led PRISM International (US, UK, LatAm, Workspaces) and Traum Ferienwohnungen for the past five years, driving significant growth, is moving on to pursue technology-led ventures.

"Gautam will continue to advise me and the PRISM leadership team, and I wish him the very best in his next chapter. I am equally excited to see Ankit, Varun, Shreerang, and Shirish take on expanded roles and help us accelerate global growth with sharper execution and an even stronger focus on customers," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, said.

PRISM, the corporate parent of Oyo, has a portfolio of brands across over 35 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :OyoOYO Hotels & HomesOYO Rooms

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

