OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Wednesday said it has witnessed over 150 per cent growth in travel agency enrollment in the financial year ended March 31.

The company attributed the growth to the travel resurgence in India over the last few years, that widened business opportunities for travel agencies.

A total of over 5,300 travel agencies across India worked with OYO in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, compared to approximately 2,100 travel agencies in fiscal year 2021-22.

The growth is equally distributed across all regions in India and supported by travel agencies of different sizes and scales, the company said.

OYO has a large network of over 17,000 hotels globally. A large portion of these hotels are in India spread across 400 cities in India.

"Collaborating with travel agencies is not just about expanding our reach, it's about cultivating a partnership that fosters mutual growth.

"They play a crucial role in our business growth by distributing our hotel inventory more efficiently to a larger pool of guests, understanding market trends, customer preferences, helping us improve our offerings and services," said Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-India Business, OYO.