Home / Companies / News / Sion Investment exits CMS Info; ICICI Bank ups stake in ICICI Lombard

Sion Investment exits CMS Info; ICICI Bank ups stake in ICICI Lombard

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday hiked its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by 1.42 per cent

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank ups stake in ICICI Lombard 
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday hiked its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by 1.42 per cent. It bought nearly 7 million shares for Rs 1,164 crore at Rs 1,666 apiece. Shares of ICICI Lombard last closed  at Rs 1,729, up 4.8 per cent.

At the end of December 2023 quarter, ICICI Bank held 47.91 per cent stake in its general insurance arm.         

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Sion Investment exits CMS Info Systems
CMS Info Systems promoter Sion Investment Holdings on Tuesday divested its remaining 26.7 per cent stake in the cash management company for Rs 1,547 crore through open market transactions. It sold nearly 42 million shares at Rs 370 apiece.

Among the buyers were ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, CoIndia Fund, Kotak Smallcap Fund. Shares of CMS fell 3 per cent to close at Rs 386. In August 2023, Sion Investment had divested a 19.4 per cent stake for Rs 1,071 crore.      

Also Read

Bhargav Dasgupta steps down as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Asian Development Bank appoints Bhargav Dasgupta as VP of market solutions

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

ICICI Lombard says it has got Rs 1729 cr tax demand from GST Intelligence

ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit dips by 2% due to rise in expenses

Commissioning of new capacities can fire up Oil India stock even more

Bharat Highways InvIT collects Rs 826 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Zee board expands scope of advisory panel to include probe assessment

Edtech major Byju's, investors slug it out in NCLT over 'rights issue'

Entire country is taken for a ride: SC contempt notice to Patanjali on ads

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICICI Bank ICICI Prudential Mutual FundICICI Lombard

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story