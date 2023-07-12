Home / Companies / News / Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS

Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS

Share sale will help company meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Patanjali Foods promoters Patanjali Ayurved plan to divest up to 9 per cent stake (32.58 million shares) through the offer for sale (OFS) route on Thursday. The base issue size has been set at 7 per cent, or 25.34 million shares, with an option to retain oversubscription.

The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 1,000 per share, at 18.4 per cent discount to the last close. Shares of Patanjali Foods closed at Rs 1,228 per share on the BSE on Wednesday, up 1.3 per cent over the previous day’s close.

The base issue size works out to Rs 2,534 crore. In case of oversubscription, the promoters will sell shares worth up to Rs 3,258 crore. The OFS will help the company comply with the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement. Currently, the promoter shareholding in the company is 80.82 per cent.

In March, stock exchanges had frozen the promoter shareholding of the firm after it failed to meet the 25 per cent public shareholding requirement within the stipulated time period.

In 2019, Patanjali Ayurved had acquired Ruchi Soya under the corporate insolvency resolution process and changed the name of the company to Patanjali Foods. Following the CIRP process, the promoter holding in the company had increased to 99 per cent.

In March 2022, the yoga guru Ramdev-led company issued 66.2 million new shares at Rs 650 apiece via a follow-on public offering (FPO) to increase the public float. The Rs 4,300 crore raised through the FPO was used by the company to repay its debt.

Also Read

Patanjali Foods gains 10% from day's low after over 20% fall in 8 sessions

Patanjali Foods down 5% after stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding

No 'negative impact' after promoter shareholding freeze: Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods launches 14 products to push its premiumisation strategy

Institutional shareholders vote against reappointment of Bharat Forge MD

Vedanta to enter semiconductor market this year after Foxconn split

Zoho, PwC India to help enterprises scale up digital transformation journey

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

Tata Steel joins LeadIT to drive net-zero industry transformation

Saya Group to invest Rs 100 cr to build 336 apartments in Noida Extension

Topics :Patanjali AyurvedaBaba RamdevCompanies

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story