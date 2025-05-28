Home / Companies / News / PayPal receives RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

PayPal receives RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

This marks a key milestone in PayPal's operations in India and its continued support for Indian small businesses

Paypal
PayPal has a track record of innovating at every major inflection point in commerce over the last 25 years. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd (PayPal), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment AggregatorCross BorderExports (PA-CB-E).

This marks a key milestone in PayPal's operations in India and its continued support for Indian small businesses, enabling secure cross-border payments to approximately 200 markets, the company said in a statement.

The approval comes as India's exports reached USD 73.8 billion in April 2025, underscoring the increasing momentum in cross-border trade.

"The in-principle PA-CB-E approval by RBI is a significant milestone for PayPal. It reflects the strength of India's regulatory vision and the progress toward seamless, secure cross-border transactions. As India grows into a global export hub, PayPal remains committed to empowering Indian businesses with trusted digital payment solutions," Nath Parameshwaran, Senior Director - Government Relations at PayPal India, said. 

ALSO READ: Govt nominees in Payments Regulatory Board may help bridge RBI-FinMin gap

With a growing suite of localised offerings, such as PayPal Checkout, PayPal Invoicing and No-Code checkout tools, PayPal is focused on simplifying global selling for Indian small businesses.

PayPal has a track record of innovating at every major inflection point in commerce over the last 25 years, Abid Murshed, Head of Sales at PayPal India, said.

Also Read

PayPal maintains annual revenue, profit estimates amid US trade uncertainty

PayPal-backed Mintoak strikes India's 1st e-rupee deal, worth $3.5 mn

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy trade; SMIDs advance; FMCG index slides 1%

Zelenskyy visits Berlin seeking support for Ukraine in war against Russia

ACME Solar up 4% on commissioning first phase of 26.4 MW wind power project

"We have been operating in India for more than a decade, enabling small businesses and freelancers to participate in global commerce through trusted and secure payment solutions. As trade dynamics shift, presenting new challenges and opportunities, we stand by our customers as they expand into new trade corridors and meet evolving global customer expectations," Murshed added.

The in-principle approval allows PayPal to continue offering cross-border payment services within a regulated framework, supporting Indian merchants with enhanced consistency, transparency, and security in their global transactions, it said.

This opens new avenues for localised product innovations, improved customer experiences, and enhanced access to PayPal's global payment network for large enterprises, small businesses, and freelancers in India, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rooter revenue surges 120% to $10 mn in FY25 on strong commerce growth

PepsiCo India logs Rs 1,172 cr PBT for CY 2024, revenues at Rs 8,877 cr

US-based Guidewire Software planning to double India headcount in 3 yrs

SC upholds ICICI Securities delisting, dismisses plea over valuation

Panattoni India to invest ₹210 cr to build industrial, logistics park in TN

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaPayPal in IndiaRBI

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story