PayPal to integrate UPI for cross-border payments with global partners

PayPal is also partnering with other global payment systems such as Latin America’s Mercado Pago, China’s TenPay Global, and US-based Venmo, in addition to India’s NIPL.
“The integration of UPI on PayPal World’s platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI’s global footprint. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users,” said Ritesh Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer, NIPL.
These partnerships enable interoperability between different global payment systems, easing cross-border transactions. Users onboarded with partners connected to PayPal and Venmo will be able to execute payments through this interoperable framework.
“PayPal World is purpose-built to allow further interoperability if partner wallets decide to pursue that in the future, further expanding reach and acceptance across borders. Leveraging open commerce APIs (application programming interfaces), PayPal World solves the complexity of cross-border commerce with a cloud-native, multi-region deployment architecture that ensures low latency and high availability worldwide,” the company said in a statement.