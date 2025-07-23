Home / Companies / News / PayPal to integrate UPI for cross-border payments with global partners

PayPal to integrate UPI for cross-border payments with global partners

PayPal is partnering with NPCI International and global wallets to enable Indian users to make cross-border payments using UPI, starting with US-based merchants

Paypal
These partnerships enable interoperability between different global payment systems, easing cross-border transactions. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is being integrated with global payments major PayPal, enabling seamless cross-border transactions between UPI users and merchants abroad.
 
This development follows PayPal’s collaboration with multiple global partners to connect digital payment systems and wallets worldwide.
 
Among these partnerships is its tie-up with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the body tasked with the internationalisation of the UPI and RuPay card networks.
 
Indian UPI users transacting with merchants in the United States will soon be able to select UPI as a payment option by clicking the PayPal button at checkout.
 
This initiative is being branded as PayPal World. 
 
PayPal is also partnering with other global payment systems such as Latin America’s Mercado Pago, China’s TenPay Global, and US-based Venmo, in addition to India’s NIPL.
 
“The integration of UPI on PayPal World’s platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI’s global footprint. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users,” said Ritesh Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer, NIPL.
 
These partnerships enable interoperability between different global payment systems, easing cross-border transactions. Users onboarded with partners connected to PayPal and Venmo will be able to execute payments through this interoperable framework.
 
“PayPal World is purpose-built to allow further interoperability if partner wallets decide to pursue that in the future, further expanding reach and acceptance across borders. Leveraging open commerce APIs (application programming interfaces), PayPal World solves the complexity of cross-border commerce with a cloud-native, multi-region deployment architecture that ensures low latency and high availability worldwide,” the company said in a statement. 
 
The platform is expected to expand access to nearly two billion users, according to the fintech firm.
 
PayPal World is also compatible with features such as dynamic payment buttons and even stablecoins.

Topics :PayPalPayPal in IndiaUPI transactionsUPI 2.0

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

