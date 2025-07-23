Home / Companies / News / Deepali Naair to lead Brand & Corporate Communications at Biocon Biologics

Deepali Naair to lead Brand & Corporate Communications at Biocon Biologics

Naair will lead Biocon Biologics' global brand and corporate communications strategy as part of its executive team, reporting directly to CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo
Before joining Biocon Biologics, Naair served as chief marketing officer at the CK Birla Group for approximately two-and-a-half years. (Photo: X@BioconBiologics)
Aneeka Chatterjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced the appointment of Deepali Naair as global head – brand and corporate communications, effective immediately. She will join the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics Limited. Naair will be based at Biocon House in Bengaluru.
 
Naair will lead the global brand and corporate communications function, overseeing the development and execution of an integrated strategy encompassing brand positioning, digital presence, regulatory and statutory communications, financial and corporate reporting, media relations, and employer branding. 
 
Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics Limited, said: “Branding and communications play a pivotal role in shaping stakeholder perception, building trust, and translating corporate intent into meaningful narratives. As Biocon Biologics accelerates its journey to become a leading global biosimilars company, I am delighted to welcome Deepali and look forward to her leadership and expertise in shaping our global brand and communications strategy.”
 
Before joining Biocon Biologics, Naair served as chief marketing officer at the CK Birla Group for approximately two-and-a-half years. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership roles at prominent organisations including IBM, IIFL Investment Managers, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, and HSBC Asset Management India Pvt Ltd, among others.
 
Seema Ahuja, who served as head of communications for emerging markets and corporate brand, will transition to a non-business-facing role in the Biocon chairperson’s office post her retirement from Biocon Biologics, where she will take on special projects.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

