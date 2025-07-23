Deepali Naair to lead Brand & Corporate Communications at Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced the appointment of Deepali Naair as global head – brand and corporate communications, effective immediately. She will join the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics Limited. Naair will be based at Biocon House in Bengaluru.

Naair will lead the global brand and corporate communications function, overseeing the development and execution of an integrated strategy encompassing brand positioning, digital presence, regulatory and statutory communications, financial and corporate reporting, media relations, and employer branding.

Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics Limited, said: “Branding and communications play a pivotal role in shaping stakeholder perception, building trust, and translating corporate intent into meaningful narratives. As Biocon Biologics accelerates its journey to become a leading global biosimilars company, I am delighted to welcome Deepali and look forward to her leadership and expertise in shaping our global brand and communications strategy.”

Before joining Biocon Biologics, Naair served as chief marketing officer at the CK Birla Group for approximately two-and-a-half years. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership roles at prominent organisations including IBM, IIFL Investment Managers, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, and HSBC Asset Management India Pvt Ltd, among others.