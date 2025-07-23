Home / Companies / News / PNB urges customers to update KYC details by August 8 to avoid issues

PNB urges customers to update KYC details by August 8 to avoid issues

This is applicable only for those customers whose accounts are due for KYC updation as of June 30, 2025, PNB said in a statement

Punjab National Bank PNB
Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations, Punjab National Bank said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
In adherence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked its customers to update their 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) information by August 8, to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts.

Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations, it said.

This is applicable only for those customers whose accounts are due for KYC updation as of June 30, 2025, PNB said in a statement.

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB customers are requested to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN/Form 60, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information at any branch, it said.

It can also be done through PNB ONE/Internet Banking Services (IBS) or registered e-mail/post to their base branch by August 8, 2025.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

