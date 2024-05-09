Home / Companies / News / Paytm founder's Pai Platforms testing ride-hailing services on ONDC

Paytm founder's Pai Platforms testing ride-hailing services on ONDC

For instance, other platforms, such as Yaary, a group representing Hyderabad's auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, launched their ride-hailing service on ONDC in December last year

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Pai Platforms is experimenting with a ride-hailing feature through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) route, a person in the know said. 

The platform, formerly known as Paytm E-commerce, will join a list of a few companies in ONDC’s mobility space to offer services. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


For instance, other platforms such as Yaary, a group representing Hyderabad’s auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, announced the launch of their ride-hailing service on ONDC in December last year. 

Paytm did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard till press time.

“The feature is still in the testing phase and not all the users may have access to it. Through the ONDC route, Pai offers other services like groceries, among other things,” the person said.  

Last month, the Pai platform mistakenly launched PaiPai, an app on ONDC, ahead of its schedule. It was later taken down from the Play Store. 

Paytm does not hold any stake in the platform. It is developed by the parent entity One97 Communications (OCL). 

The Noida-based company had previously gone live with categories such as electronics, fashion, food delivery, and grocery on the Paytm app using the ONDC route.  

ONDC, a Section 8 non-profit organisation, was set up by the Union commerce ministry to democratise digital commerce. It has expanded into domains like groceries and food delivery. 

It had forayed into the mobility space to help local businesses compete with large players such as Uber and SoftBank-backed Ola in March last year. 

The government-backed platform inducted Namma Yatri, a Bengaluru-based auto booking app, as part of its open network for mobility initiative during the same time.


Also Read

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from Paytm Payments Bank board amid crisis

Rohit Sharma becomes first MI player to play 200 IPL matches | Key stats

Venturi Partners purchases stake of $27 million in K12 Techno Services

Alcatel-Lucent eyes €100 million revenue from India in 3-5 years

Strikes and lockouts down 90% in the last decade, show govt data

Demand for ice creams, ACs expanded during summer sales event: Amazon India

Abbott India Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 287 cr, revenue up 7%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaytmVijay Shekhar SharmaIndian companies

First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story