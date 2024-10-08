Paytm Money launches BSE F&O trading to expand wealth management services

Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications (OCL), on Tuesday launched BSE Futures & Options (BSE F&O) trading service on its platform, as part of the Noida-based company’s efforts to expand its wealth management and financial services segment.

The platform would enable users to trade both NSE and BSE F&O contracts in one app.

The company, ranked the 11th largest broker, said trading charges excluding taxes have been set at Rs 20 per trade order.

With real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and an integrated margin calculator, traders gain access to insights for seamless and informed decision-making, Paytm Money said.

“It would offer order types like market, limit, stop-loss, and intraday, enabling traders to execute strategies with ease while tracking their positions and P&L in real-time,” it added.

The launch of F&O trading on the platform comes at a time when an analysis by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) revealed that about 93 per cent of retail traders incurred an average loss of Rs 2 lakh (per trader) during the last three financial years.

The new Sebi report highlights an increase in the loss-making individual investors in futures and options (F&O) to 91.1 per cent in FY24 compared to 89 per cent in FY22.

The findings hold significance in shaping the market regulator’s policy making when it comes to regulating the F&O segment, where daily turnover often exceeds Rs 500 trillion.

“With advanced tools and insights, we enable our users to make informed decisions and unlock their full potential in the market. At Paytm Money, we are dedicated to delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions that enhance the trading experience and support our users in achieving their financial goals,” said Rakesh Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Paytm Money.