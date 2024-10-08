Tata Motors reports 11% decline in global wholesales to 304,189 units in Q2

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q2 FY25 were at 1,30,753 units, lower by 6 per cent as compared to Q2 FY24, the company said in a statement

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India
Jaguar's wholesales for the quarter were 5,961 vehicles.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent decline in group wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,04,189 units in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal as compared to the same period last year.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q2 FY25 were at 1,30,753 units, lower by 6 per cent as compared to Q2 FY24, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, the global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 87,303 units, lower by 10 per cent as compared to Q2 FY24, it added.

Jaguar's wholesales for the quarter were 5,961 vehicles, while Land Rover's wholesales for the quarter were 81,342 vehicles, the company said.

Tata Motors said global wholesales of its all commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY25 were at 86,133 units, lower by 19 per cent as compared to Q2 FY24.


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

