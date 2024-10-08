Gujarat based Jubilant Ingrevia joins WEF's Global Lighthouse Network

A Gujarat facility of Jubilant Ingrevia on Tuesday became the latest Indian firm to join the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, a cohort of industry leaders transforming manufacturing with AI innovation. India-based units of ReNew, Cipla, Ceat, Dr Reddy's, Mondelez International, Unilever, ACG, Schneider Electric and Tata Steel are already on the list. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Announcing the names of 22 innovative manufacturers who have joined its Global Lighthouse Network, the WEF said this community now comprises 172 leading production facilities and value chains that harness digital technologies at scale to drive next-generation operational excellence, environmental sustainability and workforce development.

About Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (Bharuch, India), it said the company deployed 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) technologies in global brownfield speciality chemical manufacturing and reskilling over 2,000 employees.

Through more than 30 integrated use cases leveraging artificial and machine learning, IoT-based digital twin and predictive platforms, Jubilant Ingrevia's site reduced the overall process variability by 60 per cent and almost doubled production volume, it added.

Jubilant Ingrevia, a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider, separately said, in a statement, that in the next three years, it aims to further reduce emissions by 20 per cent and institutionalise digital interventions across all its plants.

The company's CEO and Managing Director Deepak Jain said, "At Jubilant Ingrevia, we have invested significantly over the last few years to transform our plants digitally, and the impact of these efforts is clearly visible across efficiency, environment and safety parameters in our plants".

The latest cohort of 19 Fourth Industrial Revolution and three Sustainability Lighthouses spans 10 countries -- China, the Czech Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden and Trkiye, and newcomers Switzerland and Vietnam.

The latest cohort of Lighthouses has observed an average 50 per cent boost in labour productivity, attributed to various digital solutions like interactive training programmes, smart devices and wearables, and automated systems that combine robotics, AI and machine vision, the WEF said.

Other new entrants include units of Foxconn Industrial Internet, AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, and GE HealthCare.

The Global Lighthouse Network is a World Economic Forum initiative it co-founded with McKinsey and Company and counselled by an advisory board of industry leaders, working together to shape the future of global manufacturing.