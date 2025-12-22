Paytm to enter Indonesia and Luxembourg; brings Alabbar SPV into UAE unit

Fintech firm Paytm is expanding to markets such as Indonesia and Luxembourg after it incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries on Monday to be set up in these markets.

Why is Paytm restructuring its UAE unit and what will change?

The company’s arm Paytm Arab Payments (PAPL) will dilute from being a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the parent to a majority 51 per cent-owned entity through Paytm Cloud Technologies (PCTL).

The remaining 49 per cent of PAPL will be owned by Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings (AGOHL) after the fintech firm approved the issuance and allotment of equity shares to AGOHL.

Who is the incoming investor in the UAE arm? The company said AGOHL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties. Which new markets is Paytm targeting and why now? The entry into new international markets and restructuring of its UAE-based unit come at a time when the company is targeting new markets for future growth across the digital payments and financial services space. “This is in line with the company’s earlier disclosure that it is exploring select new markets for future growth, and bringing its advanced technology across merchant payments and financial services, to international markets,” it said in a statement.

How will Paytm set up operations in Indonesia and Luxembourg? PCTL will incorporate entities in Indonesia and Luxembourg, with them becoming its wholly owned subsidiaries. PCTL is a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, the operator of the Paytm brand. What will the new entities do and how much will Paytm invest? The entities will support the company’s plans to expand the distribution of its merchant payments and financial services stack through strategic partnerships, investments and/or organic expansion, or by gaining local licences. Paytm will invest up to Rs 25 crore, in one or two tranches, in each of the entities in Indonesia and Luxembourg.