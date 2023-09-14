PepsiCo India remains optimistic in foods amid stress in rural sector

PepsiCo India remains cautiously optimistic in foods amid stress in the rural sector.



"The rural sector has seen some bit of stress, especially in the first half of the year. However, we are seeing a reversal in the category," Aastha Bhasin, category lead, Kurkure, told Business Standard.



"We are on a good momentum and the plan is to sustain that growth and build on it in the coming months," she further said, while adding that "the upcoming festival season is a critical period and we are relying heavily on it."



Talking of inflationary pressures, Bhasin said that the company's focus has been on protecting consumer value and efficiencies in the packet. "We are consciously working on those fronts and ensuring that value creation for consumers and our preference in the market doesn't change," she said.

However, in spite of this rising inflationary pressure and economic distress, Bhasin pointed out that affluent consumers are increasingly interested in experimentation with flavours.



"It is very important for us to meet the needs of different sets of consumers. There is a need, which an affluent set of consumers are seeking and we are ensuring that we continue to meet the entire spectrum of consumer needs with Kurkure," said Bhasin.

Working on that momentum, the company has seen a slew of launches in the past months across different brands, including three new launches for Kurkure in a span of two months. The brand launched Chaat Fills, a centre-filled savoury snack with chaat flavours, on Wednesday. The Kurkure brand was developed specially for India. Launched in 1999, it became a Rs 1,000 crore brand in 2011.

PepsiCo, which entered India in 1989, sells brands like Doritos, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana, and Quaker Oats in foods.