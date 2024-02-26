Pfizer, Niper collaborate to support healthcare startups in India

Pfizer on Monday announced a collaboration with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (Niper), Ahmedabad, through its INDovation programme. This partnership aims to incubate and support healthcare startups, providing funding of up to Rs 25 lakh to each selected startup along with incubation facilities at NIPER Ahmedabad.

Supported by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the collaboration emphasises the commitment to indigenous healthcare solutions, aligning with the nation's healthcare priorities and fostering positive social impact. Startups with ideas are encouraged to apply for the program through the official website.

The Pfizer INDovation initiative, which has supported 34 startups in India till now, is now expanding its reach through this collaboration with NIPER Ahmedabad. The program will follow a cohort-based approach with a goal of selecting six innovators nationwide for a one-year accelerator program at NIPER Ahmedabad.

Each startup will receive incubation support, including assistance in product development, regulatory pathways, pre-clinical testing, tech transfer support through the NIPER system, and real-world clinical fitment checks. The startups will also receive funding support of up to Rs 25 lakh each.

The collaboration is looking for innovations in areas such as deep tech, artificial intelligence for predictive analysis, point-of-care testing, Software as a Service (SaaS), informatics, wearables, and track and trace solutions.

NIPER Ahmedabad, currently in the process of establishing a Centre of Excellence in Medical Device, aims to further support startups in the medical device domain. The partnership with Pfizer will provide these startups with access to the NIPER Ahmedabad ecosystem, facilitating their journey towards commercialisation.

Commenting on this, Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals said, “Encouraging indigenous innovation in healthcare is not merely a priority, but a responsibility shared by all who are a part of this ecosystem. Our support to this collaboration between Pfizer and NIPER-A highlights the potential of startups bringing innovations that can advance the delivery of healthcare in the country.”

Speaking on the same, Prof Shailendra Saraf, Director, NIPER- Ahmedabad, said, "NIPER-A has long been at the forefront of pharmaceutical research and education. Collaboration with a leading pharmaceutical organisation like Pfizer will provide a boost for these innovative startups and their ideas.”

Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director, Pfizer, thanked the Department of Pharmaceuticals for their support, saying, "We look forward to welcoming our latest cohort of startups to this program and being a part of their journey to success.”

The initiative has garnered support from various stakeholders, including Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, who believe that new digital breakthroughs brought to the market by startups will help India's healthcare ecosystem.