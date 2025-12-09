Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to ₹69.7 cr, revenue up 26%

PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to ₹69.7 cr, revenue up 26%

PhysicsWallah reported a nearly 70 per cent rise in Q2FY26 net profit to Rs 69.7 crore, while revenue grew 26 per cent and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 26 per cent in its first post-IPO results

PhysicsWallah
In H1FY26, the number of unique transacting users for online channels rose 20 per cent to 3.22 million, and offline enrolments increased 26 per cent to 0.4 million
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 7:53 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah on Monday announced its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26). The company reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 69.7 crore compared with Rs 41.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,051.2 crore, from Rs 832.2 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 23 per cent in Q2FY25, due to improved operating leverage, the company said in a statement.
 
The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of Rs 644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with Rs 543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at Rs 2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering.
 
Sharing the performance of the online and offline businesses, the company said: “The online business continued to build strong traction with over 3.22 million enrolments in H1FY26, an increase of 20 per cent compared with H1FY25. The offline business also strengthened its nationwide footprint, adding 128 new centres over the past year. Together, these engines contributed to the revenue growth and an improvement in operating leverage, underscoring PW’s focused execution.”
 
In H1FY26, the number of unique transacting users for online channels rose 20 per cent to 3.22 million, and offline enrolments increased 26 per cent to 0.4 million.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Starlink yet to unveil India pricing, working to secure final govt approval

On the road: Trump group set to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana

Premium

Financial services major Edelweiss new fund eyes ₹13,500 crore corpus

Premium

IPO wave big validation of tech ecosystem: SoftBank's Sarthak Misra

Swiggy shareholders approve raising up to ₹10,000 crore via QIP route

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsEarnings growthEdTech

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story