PhysicsWallah Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to ₹69.7 cr, revenue up 26%

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah on Monday announced its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26). The company reported an almost 70 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 69.7 crore compared with Rs 41.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,051.2 crore, from Rs 832.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to 26 per cent in Q2FY26, up from 23 per cent in Q2FY25, due to improved operating leverage, the company said in a statement.

The Noida-based firm had free cash flow of Rs 644.1 crore for H1FY26, compared with Rs 543.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. As of September 30, the company said its treasury stood at Rs 2,551.9 crore (excluding initial public offering proceeds). These are the company’s first quarterly results after its initial public offering. Sharing the performance of the online and offline businesses, the company said: “The online business continued to build strong traction with over 3.22 million enrolments in H1FY26, an increase of 20 per cent compared with H1FY25. The offline business also strengthened its nationwide footprint, adding 128 new centres over the past year. Together, these engines contributed to the revenue growth and an improvement in operating leverage, underscoring PW’s focused execution.”