Piccadily Agro targets 1 mn cases of Whistler whisky in next three years

Piccadily Agro Industries, makers of the Indri brand of single malt, targets 1 million cases with the relaunch of Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky within the next three years.

Praveen Malviya, CEO – IMFL, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said, “With its elevated blend and bold new identity, Whistler is poised to disrupt the mid-premium segment. Our goal is ambitious — 1 million cases in the next three years — and we’re confident Whistler will become a powerhouse brand that redefines what Indian blended malts can achieve.”

The new variant will be available in 750 millilitres with 42.8 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume), at a price range of ₹750–1,500. Whistler Whisky will be available across premium retail outlets and on-trade venues across India, with plans for export expansion in the coming months.

Competing against the likes of other IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) brand producers such as Radico Khaitan, Amrut and Diageo, the company said that Whistler’s new premium look is a strategic play to capture the next wave of premium whisky consumers. The new packaging draws inspiration from the rare and elusive Whistler Warbler, a vibrant songbird native to the Indri region. Moreover, the whisky is crafted from matured malt and grain spirits, handpicked and aged in oak barrels, resulting in a smoother taste. The BSE-listed alcoholic beverage company operates across two key business segments — distillery and sugar. The company boasts a robust portfolio that includes premium expressions of Indri single malt whisky, blended malt whisky brands and Camikara, a premium sugarcane juice aged rum.